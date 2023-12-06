Related News

Trade bodies have warned that EU reforms tackling late payments could make it unviable for banks to support supply chain finance (SCF) facilities, increase costs for SMEs and limit access to trade credit insurance.  The European Commission proposed in September to limit all payment terms to a maximum of 30 days as part of revisions ...

