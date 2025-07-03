Related News

Law firm Hogan Lovells has brought a top trade law advisor to the US Senate into its Washington, DC-based international trade and investment practice as a partner.

Mayur Patel joined the firm last month after almost five years as chief international trade counsel to the US Senate Committee on Finance chairman Mike Crapo, and the committee’s other Republican members.

In this role, he advised Crapo and Republican leadership on trade policy and worked “closely” with federal agencies on matters “of national and global significance”, Hogan Lovells says.

Patel “maintains trusted relationships with senior administration officials and Congressional leadership”, the firm adds.

During his time advising Crapo, Patel helped shape US trade policy, Hogan Lovells says, adding that he worked closely on the landmark ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’, which passed the Senate on July 1, and “played a central role in advancing and overseeing major Trump-era trade measures”.

Before joining the committee in April 2019, Patel worked for 11 months in the litigation practice of Quinn Emanuel, according to his LinkedIn profile. Prior to this, he served as an associate general counsel for the Office of the US Trade Representative, a position in which he advised both the White House and senior government officials during President Donald Trump’s first term.

In this role, he also advised on issues related to technical barriers to trade and worked on the failed Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership as well as the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement, which was subsequently replaced with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

“Mayur brings a rare combination of deep policy expertise, high-level government experience, and international legal acumen,” says Janice Hogan, leader of Hogan Lovells’ global regulatory and IP practice group.

“His leadership roles at both the Senate Finance Committee and the Office of the US Trade Representative provide him with unmatched insight into the legislative process and the inner workings of key federal agencies.”

Joshua Kurland, an experienced complex litigation lawyer for the Department of Justice, also joined Hogan Lovells’ trade and investment practice earlier in June.