Related News

ITFA launches Swift short-term trade loan template

Baft issues post-Libor, post-Brexit standard for trade loans

Can Russia scale up barter trading to skirt sanctions?

GTR Leaders in Trade 2024: The winners

GTR Leaders in Trade: The shortlist

Law firm Sullivan & Worcester has promoted Daniela Barrdear to partner in its trade and export finance practice.  

Barrdear has “strong expertise” in supply chain finance, blended finance and export finance, and advises financial institutions on trade and commodity finance structures, the firm says. 

Sullivan says Barrdear leads the firm’s work with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and is a member of the British Exporters’ Association’s governing council.  

Barrdear joined Sullivan in 2023 as counsel. She was previously a senior associate at Hogan Lovells.  

“Daniela has made a tremendous impact since joining the firm,” says Geoffrey Wynne, head of Sullivan’s trade and export finance group.  

“Her technical expertise, commercial insight and deep understanding of DFI [development finance institution] mandates and supply chain finance in developing markets has been invaluable to our clients. She’s a key member of the team and I’m delighted to welcome her to the partnership.” 

Barrdear says she is “delighted to join the partnership at Sullivan”.  

“I’m proud to be part of a dynamic team shaping the future of trade and export finance, particularly in emerging markets and in light of ongoing digitalisation and legal developments. With my focus on DFIs and innovation in supply chain finance, I look forward to continuing to help clients navigate the changing landscape.” 