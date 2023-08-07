Related News

Law firm Sullivan has expanded its trade and export finance team with the hire of Daniela Barrdear as counsel, effective immediately.

Barrdear joins from Hogan Lovells, where she had served for 14 years, most recently as a senior associate within the firm’s international banking and finance practice. She will continue to be based in London.

Barrdear advises on trade and commodity finance structures and has experience acting for banks and non-bank lenders, development finance institutions and multilateral organisations, as well as borrower clients.

According to Sullivan, she brings “significant knowledge” of supply chain finance techniques, as well as blended and export financing.

“Daniela’s experience in trade and export finance will go into immediate use advising clients – helping them to get their deals done internationally in particular across emerging markets. I am very pleased to welcome her to the firm,” says Geoffrey Wynne, head of Sullivan’s trade and export finance group as well as its London office.

The appointment follows Sullivan’s hiring of Ellis Lawson as a partner for its recently launched international and cross-border finance practice in July. He made the switch after nearly 12 years at Allen & Overy.