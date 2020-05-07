Related News

Citi has appointed Vishal Kapoor as head of treasury and trade solutions (TTS) for Hong Kong, effective immediately.

Reporting to Citi’s head of TTS for Asia Pacific, Rajesh Mehta,  as well as CEO for Citi Hong Kong and Macau, Angel Ng, he’ll be tasked with delivering innovative payment, cash management and trade finance solutions to Citi’s institutional clients.

These include multinational corporations, financial institutions and public sector organisations.

Speaking about the hire, Ng says: “Hong Kong is the largest market for Citi’s treasury and trade solutions unit in Asia Pacific and the business has been delivering strong double-digit revenue growth over the past five years.”

She adds: “Vishal’s institutional knowledge and breadth and depth of experience will enable us to continue leading the way in offering solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients as they look to digital technology to innovate and improve efficiency.”

Kapoor has held various senior positions during more than two decades at the bank, and moves after more than four years in his most recent role as head of trade for Asia.

Prior to TTS, he held a number of roles in capital markets origination and corporate banking at Citi Hong Kong and India.

The appointment is the latest in a series of senior TTS changes made by the bank since the turn of the year, with Kapoor swapping in for the outgoing Howard Yang, who took on the TTS head of China position last month.

That followed the naming of Esther Chibesa as TTS head for Sub-Saharan Africa, who was brought in to replace Peter Crawley after he moved to the newly-created role of head of UK and Europe for TTS.

Meanwhile, Ebru Pakcan took on the role of global head of trade in February after industry veteran John Ahearn retired.

Her replacement, Mark Smith, started as head of TTS for Emea at the beginning of April.