Howard Yang has been appointed Citi’s treasury and trade solutions (TTS) head for China, reporting to Citi China’s president and CEO, Christine Lam.

Having started in the role in the first quarter of 2020, Yang replaces Yigen Pei and is based in Shanghai.

He is charged with overseeing all of Citi’s TTS operations in China, and will look to deliver cash management, trade and liquidity solutions for multinational and domestic clients in the country.

Having spent over a decade at Citi, Yang had been serving in his most recent role as TTS head in Hong Kong since 2013, where he led “digitisation initiatives for cash and trade products, grew revenues from intra-Asian flows and expanded the business’ trade asset portfolio”.

Prior this, Yang worked for around five years as product head of TTS for Citi Taiwan.

Speaking about his appointment, Lam says: “Under his guidance, the treasury and trade solutions in China is well-placed to be the financial ecosystem for digital commerce and partner clients as they evolve their businesses for the digital economy.”

Citi has made a raft of new TTS appointments around the globe in the past month or two, starting with Ebru Pakcan as global head of trade for treasury and trade solutions (TTS) in February. She replaced the retiring industry veteran John Ahearn.

Her replacement, Mark Smith, was named as head of treasury and trade solutions (TTS) for Emea in the past week.

Meanwhile, Citi also appointed Esther Chibesa as treasury and trade solutions (TTS) head for Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) earlier this month.

She took over from Peter Crawley, who was given the newly-created role of head of UK and Europe for treasury and trade solutions (TTS) a couple months ago, as Citi looks to “sharpen” its focus in the region.