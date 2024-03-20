Related News

Global lender Citi has appointed Lin Hai as head of its commercial bank in China.

Lin will oversee all business and operations in the country, taking responsibility for driving the lender’s market share, operations and financial performance for its commercial banking activities, Citi says, including developing client and regulatory relationships.

Lin reports to Gunjan Kalra, head of Citi’s commercial banking arm for Asia North, Asia South and Australia, and Luke Lu, country officer and head of banking for China.

Previously, Lin was head of corporate sales and solutions, markets, for mainland China and Hong Kong. He joined Citi as a treasury management associate in 2002 and has worked in Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong and China.

“We are dedicated to supporting fast-growing emerging corporates with aspirations to expand their business regionally and internationally through our global network and strong knowledge of local markets,” says Kalra.