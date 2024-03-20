Related News

US-headquartered working capital solutions provider C2FO has hired Geoffrey Tingey as managing director, tasked with growing its supply chain finance offering. 

Tingey joins from Citi, where he spent two-and-a-half years as senior vice-president and product manager for trade payables finance in North America. 

He previously spent more than three years at JP Morgan, leading on North America supply chain finance (SCF) and dynamic discounting, as well as payments-related product roles. 

Prior to that he had another nine-year spell at Citi, including as a product head covering letters of credit and other trade products. 

Colin Sharp, C2FO’s chief sales officer, says Tingey “brings with him a wealth of experience, and combined with our industry-leading SCF technology, this is a brilliant combination”. 

His appointment follows the February 2023 hire of former HSBC trade and receivables finance head Dimitrios Vasileiadis as global head of financing products.  

Vasileiadis tells GTR the company is “thrilled to have an industry expert like Geoff joining to help us grow our SCF product and continue to delight our customers and funding partners”. 

The company has also sought to expand its Asia Pacific presence with senior hires in recent years. 

Last month, C2FO announced the launch of SCF Propel, a product that uses technology to help companies expand legacy financing programmes more quickly. 