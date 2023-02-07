Related News

Reimagining trade finance to drive the new economy

Analysis: Getting in on the growing buy now, pay later trend

HSBC signs deal with European Investment Bank to finance Greek SME trade

Twinco Capital to launch “first sustainable-native SCF programme” following funding round

HSBC names new trade COO, reorganises Asia and Americas leadership

Working capital platform C2FO has appointed Dimitrios Vasileiadis as global head of financing products.

Vasileiadis moves to the company from HSBC, where he was most recently global head of structuring, trade and receivables finance. His prior experience includes stints at Citi, Credit Suisse and Eurobank.

Based in London and reporting to C2FO’s vice-president of product, Kirby Montgomery, in his new position Vasileiadis heads up the company’s development of working capital finance products.

“I am excited to lead the development of scalable, revolutionary products that will help SMEs access working capital and grow,” he tells GTR.

Last year, C2FO delivered US$78bn in funding to businesses worldwide, a 42% increase over 2021, a growth that the company attributes to the growing challenges faced by small businesses and minority- and women-owned businesses in accessing affordable finance in the face of high inflation and multiple interest rate increases.

GTR understands that, as a result of the recent restructuring of HSBC’s trade business leadership, there is no direct replacement for Vasileiadis’ former position at the bank.