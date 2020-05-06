Related News

Working capital platform provider C2FO has appointed Saket Sarda as its new senior vice-president for the Asia Pacific (Apac) region.

Based in Singapore, Sarda will be responsible for expanding C2FO’s offerings and partnerships across the region.

Sarda previously spent 16 years at Standard Chartered, most recently as managing director for transaction banking. He was also the bank’s regional head of trade for Asean and South Asia.

Dru Shiner, chief sales officer for C2FO, says Sarda is expected to boost the company’s efforts in India, Taiwan, China and Australia. He will also be expected to support “new opportunities in the Asia Pacific region that are vital to global trade and corporate supply chains”.

Sarda adds: “I see a huge potential for harnessing the power of C2FO’s innovative platform, working with corporates to manage the supply chain and support their working capital needs, especially for the small and medium-sized businesses.

“Apac is the bedrock of manufacturing for the world and has a multitude of suppliers in need of access to timely and competitive cash flow.”