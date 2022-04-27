Related News

JP Morgan has hired Mari Richardson as executive director, North America trade and working capital sales.

She joins from working capital platform provider C2FO, where she most recently held the role of global head of sales and working capital. Prior to that, she served as vice-president of structured trade and supply chain finance sales at SMBC.

Based in New York, in her new role at JP Morgan Richardson will report to Keith Murphy, the bank’s head of North America trade and working capital finance.

Speaking about her appointment in a social media post, Richardson says: “I am honoured to be a part of this incredible team that continuously thinks outside the box, delivers unparalleled value, and drives customer success by offering innovative solutions to corporates globally.”