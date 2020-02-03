Citi has appointed Peter Crawley to the newly-created role of head of UK and Europe for treasury and trade solutions (TTS), as it doubles down on its regional focus for the business.

Based in London, Crawley will report to Ebru Pakcan, the bank’s Emea TTS head.

In this new role, Crawley will be responsible for driving the business strategy, new business development, product innovation, client experience agenda and the delivery of the financial plans for TTS in the UK and across Europe.

A Citi spokesperson says: “As our clients evolve their business models and explore ways in which they can respond to trends of digitisation, disruption and change in every industry, Citi is uniquely positioned to be the trusted advisor and partner of choice in fulfilling clients’ business ambitions and needs through its TTS platform. In order to fully realise the potential of this business opportunity, we are creating this new senior leadership role to sharpen our focus in the UK and connect the dots across the franchise in Europe.”

Upon taking on his new role on April 6, Crawley will step down as Citi’s TTS head for Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), a role he has held since 2013, and will no longer serve as South Africa CCO, a role he took on in 2016. Esther Chibesa, TTS head East Africa and SSA payments and receivables head, will be the interim TTS SSA head while the bank recruits a permanent replacement. Citi says it will appoint an interim CCO for South Africa in due course.