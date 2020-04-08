Related News

Citi has named Esther Chibesa as treasury and trade solutions (TTS) head for Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), effective immediately.

She replaces Peter Crawley, who moved to the newly-created role of head of UK and Europe for TTS in February.

Chibesa joined Citi in 2000 as a management associate in Citibank Kenya and has since held numerous roles within operations, banking, risk and product management. She has been the TTS head for East Africa since 2015, and Sub-Saharan Africa payments and receivables head since 2016. Citi says that job postings for these two roles will be made shortly.

In her new role, Chibesa will report to Ebru Pakcan, global head of trade, and Akin Dawodu, cluster head for SSA. She will become a member of the bank’s TTS Emea executive committee as well as the SSA operating committee.

Speaking on her appointment, Pakcan and Dawodu say: “As our clients evolve their business models and explore ways in which they can respond to trends of digitisation, disruption and change in every industry, Citi’s TTS business continues to offer uniquely customised solutions to support our clients across the diverse set of markets on the continent. We are excited with Esther’s appointment to lead the charge during this next phase of growth in SSA.”