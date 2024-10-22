Related News

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has hired Mohammad Miladi as head of trade product, replacing Mohamed Rashad.

The appointment marks a return to ADIB for Miladi, who left the lender in mid-2021 to join Arab African International Bank, where he was trade structuring and product development head.

He has also previously worked at Standard Chartered.

Miladi re-joined ADIB on October 15 and reports to Yousaf Ahmad, acting head of global transaction banking.

Rashad, ADIB’s previous head of trade product, joined Sharjah Islamic Bank in August as head of trade finance.