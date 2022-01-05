Related News

HSBC revamps Walmart sustainable SCF programme with science-based targets

Industry efforts to drive ESG standards gather pace with new working group

Companies “back in growth mode” despite supply chain chaos, says HSBC

Abu Dhabi oil company secures loan with JBIC, commercial banks

SMEs ‘need US$50tn investment’ to meet net zero supply chain goals

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has hired Mark Emmerson as its new head of global transaction banking, starting with immediate effect.

Reporting to ADIB’s global head of wholesale banking, Michael Davis, Emmerson is tasked with supporting the trade finance and cash management needs of the bank’s corporate client base in the UAE and internationally.

“In particular, the plan is to build upon ADIB’s trade finance expertise and wide financial institution network to promote trade flows the UAE and beyond,” Emmerson tells GTR.

He adds the aim is to work with a “range of fintech partners to further enhance ADIB’s cash management offering”.

Emmerson makes the move to Abu Dhabi from Commerzbank, where he served in the bank’s London office as head of trade finance and cash management UK for the past four years.

Prior to this, he worked at HSBC for more than 20 years and held several senior posts in Europe and Asia, including his most recent role as head of global trade and receivables finance UK.