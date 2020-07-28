Related News

Collateral, risk and capital management fintech Triquesta has made a double hire, naming Paul Marsh as global head of business consulting and Pieter Klaassen as managing director of quantitative strategies. 

The newly created roles are part of the company’s plans to grow its collateral management capabilities and meet a rise in demand for products.

Having started in June, Marsh is tasked with leading the consulting team globally, with a spokesperson for the firm telling GTR that due to an increase in customers, the consulting team is specifically looking to expand in Europe and Asia Pacific.

The firm is based in Singapore, but also has offices in Switzerland, the Netherlands and Sydney, and its TERMS solution, which helps financial institutions with credit decisions and processing, is deployed in over 25 locations globally.

Marsh will continue to be based in Singapore and reports to managing director Joost Loves, who joined Triquesta alongside Geoff Cox earlier this year.

Marsh joins from Rabobank, where he had been serving as head of commodity support group, trade and commodity finance, responsible for collateral management, for over five years.

He took on that role in 2014 after an initial stint of nearly three years as vice-president for operations at Triquesta.

Prior to this he worked at a couple of different banks for over a decade, including as head of energy and commodities collateral management at BNP Paribas, having also held a number of collateral management roles at Fortis Bank.

Speaking about his move back to Triquesta, Marsh says: “Throughout my career, I have seen the huge shift in regulatory compliance requirements as well as the increasing need for accurate data and reporting. Behind these much-needed changes, however, remains the core principle of managing risks through solid understanding of trade flows and immediate access to key data.”

Klaassen started in February and reports to Triquesta’s CEO and founder, Anton van Etten.

He moves from another Zurich-based role, having worked as UBS’ head of risk aggregation frameworks, group risk control, for the past 11 years.

Before that he served at ABN Amro for roughly a decade as head of enterprise risk modelling, group risk management. Klaassen made the switch into that position in 1998, after spending three years as head of derivatives research at Rabobank.

Speaking about his new position, Klaaseen says he’s looking forward to further developing Triquesta’s functionality to manage capital relief programmes.

He adds: “These programmes are paramount in today’s world and offer banks the opportunity to optimise their return on capital for trade and commodity finance. For investors they provide access to an attractive asset class.”

van Etten, says Marsh and Klaassen will strengthen the firm’s offering within the trade and commodity sectors.

Speaking about the hires, he adds: “It will allow us to extend our success to other asset-based lending classes, such as project and shipping finance.”