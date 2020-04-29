Related News

Collateral, risk and capital management fintech Triquesta has made two hires in newly created roles, bringing in Geoff Cox and Joost Loves as managing directors for business development.

Tasked with leading trade and commodity finance teams – with Cox joining the company in Australia and Loves based in the Netherlands – the pair will work to improve collateral, risk and capital management for Triquesta’s clients.

Having started in March, Cox will focus on the Asia Pacific region and reports to Loves, who started in early April and is responsible for global business development and sales, as well as overseeing the business consulting teams.

Cox remains in Sydney in his new role and joins from Agritrade Pacific, where he had been working since February 2018.

The firm is a subsidiary of the wider Agritrade Group, which has been rocked by the collapse of its Singapore-based commodity trading arm in recent months.

Prior to Agritrade, Cox spent nearly two decades working in trade finance at various banks and served most recently as global head of trade finance sales at Commonwealth Bank.

Loves, meanwhile, left his role as managing director at business consultancy company Synechron in October 2019 after more than a decade working as a consultant at the firm and its predecessor, Double Effect.

At Triquesta he reports to CEO and founder Anton van Etten, who comments on the appointments: “With Joost [Loves] and Geoff [Cox] onboard, we have made an important step forward as we plan the rollout of new solutions later this year.”

A spokesperson for the fintech firm declined to expand on what the new solutions might be.

The spokesperson tells GTR that the company now has between 30 and 40 employees worldwide, the majority of whom are based in its Singapore headquarters.