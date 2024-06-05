Related News

Credit and political risk insurance broker Texel Group has made a double hire in its London office to boost the firm’s digital and specialist credit offering.

Ivan Jesensky joined as Texel’s first digitisation broker in April and is tasked with working alongside clients and insurers to build out the firm’s use of technology, innovation and software. He reports to Simon Bessant, head of insurance.

“Ivan will ensure Texel remains at the forefront of the digital transformation process, crucially, understanding how the digital landscape affects and impacts clients,” the broker says.

In recent weeks, Michaela du Toit started as a broker within Texel’s structured and bespoke solutions (SBS) team, which focuses on developing new applications of credit insurance for clients.

She reports to Alan Ball, head of the SBS division. Both hires are based in London.

Jesensky leaves his role as director of client solutions for Emea at LiquidX, a trade finance marketplace. Prior to this, he worked for six years at Greensill, including as head of portfolio management.

du Toit joins after a three-year stint as an associate within the derivatives and structured finance practice at global law firm A&O Shearman, where she focused on public collateralised loan obligation transactions, warehouse financings, fund financing and originator financings.

Prior to that, she was an associate at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr in Johannesburg.

“We see an opportunity to focus on efficiencies in structured credit transactions and Michaela’s experience is ideally suited for helping us support clients in novel and innovative applications of credit insurance,” says Bessant.

The double appointment follows Texel’s hire of Peter Sprent as chief commercial officer in December.