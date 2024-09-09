Related News

Credit and political risk specialist Texel Group has grown its Asia office with the appointment of Hélène Heas and Davis Ng as brokers.

The new hires, who both started in recent weeks, are responsible for supporting the growth of Texel’s business across the Asia Pacific region while working with the global broking team to develop solutions for clients.

Based in Singapore, they report to Angela Chang, managing director of Texel Asia.

Heas joins after nearly a decade at trade credit insurance provider Coface, during which time she held various roles in Singapore. Most recently, she served as regional head of financial institutions for the Asia Pacific.

Prior to this, she was a vice-president for loan syndications, origination and sales for Crédit Industriel et Commercial in France for almost six years.

“[Heas] brings significant expertise on international banking products as well as credit insurance. We’re delighted to have another strong female representative on board Texel Asia,” says Chang.

Ng has nearly 15 years of experience in financial services and investments in Singapore and Hong Kong.

Last year, Ng left his role working in senior finance and special projects at cryptocurrency exchange Binance. Prior to that, he served as an executive director at debt securities firm Arcor Capital and held roles in structured finance and private credit at institutions including SMBC, GE Capital and ANZ Bank.

Change says Ng is an experienced capital solutions and structured finance professional, having worked with banks, private debt and funds.

“His well-rounded experience in private credit extends to leveraged finance, project finance and infrastructure, which will be enormously beneficial to our clients and partners,” she says in a statement.

The double hire follows Texel’s appointment of Chang as managing director in July, promoting her from broker. She took over after William Shaw relocated to London to assume his role as deputy CEO of the Texel Group.