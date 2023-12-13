Related News

Credit and political risk insurance broker Texel Group has named Peter Sprent as chief commercial officer, based in London.  

Sprent starts in the newly created role in February and will report to the firm’s chairman, Andy Lennard.  

He joins Texel after an 11-year stint at Liberty Specialty Markets where he had been serving as head of financial risk solutions.  

Prior to this, he was deputy head of political risk and credit at Ace Group, after joining from AIG.  

“Peter has vast experience in our industry with an unrivalled reputation for his knowledge and relationships, which can only benefit our business development, current client interaction and managerial structure,” Lennard says.  

Texel, founded in 1997, is an independent Lloyd’s political and credit risk insurance broker with offices in London, Brussels, Singapore and several locations in the US. 