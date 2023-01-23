Related News

Huw Owen has been appointed as global head of financial risk solutions (FRS) for Liberty Specialty Markets (LSM) following the departure of Peter Sprent.

Owen remains based in London and reports to Rachel Conran, LSM’s chief underwriting officer.

Sprent, who had been with LSM since 2011, has left the insurer to pursue personal interests, LSM says, and will stay on until March to help Owen transition into the role.

Owen was previously LSM’s chief underwriting officer for the FRS business. He joined LSM in 2012 from Zurich.

Conran says Owen “has been instrumental in developing LSM’s growing product capabilities over the past 11 years to the global player it is today. Peter has our deep gratitude for his role in building the FRS business and we wish him the very best for his future.”

Owen says: “I am very pleased to be appointed global head of FRS. We will continue to prioritise providing tailored credit and political risk solutions to meet the varied risk distribution needs of our clients and brokers and focus on a high-performance culture, underwriting expertise and data-driven decision making and portfolio management.”