Supply chain finance provider Taulia has appointed Alexander Mutter as managing director for capital markets, as the company looks to expand its global pool of funding partners.

Based in Germany, Mutter will be responsible for overseeing efforts to form new partnerships and alliances by building strategic relationships with financial institutions and broadening funding sources for Taulia customers.

Mutter joins after more than five years at HSBC, most recently as the bank’s global head of product proposition, structured trade finance, within its global trade and receivables finance team.

He previously spent nearly seven years at Deutsche Bank, including as head of trade and cash industry advisory, and more than six years at ABN Amro, where he headed up the bank’s supply chain business.

Cedric Bru, chief executive of Taulia, says the appointment “comes at a critical time” as the economic impact of Covid-19 becomes clearer.

“Corporates are looking to bolster their supply chains and provide much-needed liquidity to their small business suppliers. Alexander’s experience will help us to support our customers and their evolving needs,” Bru says.

Taulia has previously reported a surge in demand for supply chain and working capital solutions as a result of the pandemic, with companies looking beyond traditional bank lenders.

“It is a great time to join Taulia because the company and the supply chain finance industry is growing exponentially,” Mutter says.