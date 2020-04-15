Related News

Supply chain finance provider Taulia has appointed Steve Scott as its new head of Asia Pacific.

Based in the company’s Sydney office, Scott is responsible for establishing partnerships with Taulia’s existing customers while expanding its presence in the APAC region.

Scott previously spent more than nine years at Commonwealth Bank, most recently as executive director for structured trade and supply chain finance. Prior to that he held various roles in Westpac’s trade finance and forex divisions.

Taulia chief executive Cedric Bru says Australia and the wider Asia Pacific region “are strategically important to global trade and supply chains”.

“Steve joins us at a pivotal moment, where businesses needing cash flow are looking for creative ways to access it. Our mission is to allow businesses, especially small businesses, to thrive by having access to cash in a predictable and cost-effective manner,” Bru says.

Scott says he hopes to “help fill the funding gap that slows the growth of small businesses” in the region.

Though he acknowledges the outbreak of Covid-19 has resulted in “challenging times” for international trade, Taulia has reported a significant rise in suppliers requesting early payment over its platform.

In March, early payment volume and new supplier adoption rose month-on-month by 208% and 178% respectively, the company says. Taulia adds that in the same month invoices worth more than €4bn were financed using its platform, as smaller businesses attempt to boost working capital while looking beyond traditional bank lending.