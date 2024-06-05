Related News

Rudolf Putz, former head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) trade facilitation programme, has joined Oddo BHF as its head of trade product and distribution management.

In his new role, he is responsible for developing trade solutions for international and corporate clients, managing the syndication of Oddo BHF’s trade assets and coordinating the company’s advocacy in the trade finance ecosystem.

Putz headed up the EBRD’s trade facilitation programme for nearly 25 years, overseeing its expansion to new markets in the Mediterranean, a push for green finance and its help for Ukraine following the Russian invasion. Prior to this, he worked in trade finance at Helm, UniCredit Bank Austria and Crédit Agricole after earning a doctorate in international trade and business in 1982. Whilst he reached his mandatory retirement age at the EBRD this year, Putz told GTR in April that he planned to remain in the trade finance industry.

At Oddo BHF, Putz replaces Inga Leitzbach, who has moved internally to a sales role in international banking for Southeast Asia, East Africa and Latin America after five years in the post. He is replaced in his role at the EBRD by Shona Tatchell, who has joined the bank from analytics provider Coalition Greenwich.

Putz says of his new role: “I have always been impressed by Oddo BHF’s readiness to support importers and exporters also in turbulent times and in emerging markets, including EBRD’s countries of operation in Eastern Europe, the CIS and the Southern and Eastern Mediterranean. I am delighted that my new position will permit me to contribute to the successful work of Oddo BHF and the further development and growth of trade and trade finance.”

The bank has significantly increased its trade finance volume in recent years with a particular focus on Europe-Africa and Europe-Southeast Asia trade, which has coincided with a substantial increase in the division’s profitability, it tells GTR.

Florian Witt, divisional head of international and corporate banking at the bank adds: “After a very successful repositioning of Oddo BHF in the world of trade finance, Rudolf joining our team is another proof for further ambitions of our international and corporate banking business.”