The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has chosen Shona Tatchell to replace long-serving executive Rudolf Putz as head of the multilateral lender’s trade division.

Tatchell will begin as director of the Trade Faciliation Programme (TFP), based in London, on May 7. Through the TFP, the EBRD acts as an indirect trade finance lender to partner banks in its focus regions: Eastern and Central Europe, Central Asia, the Middle East and the Caucasus.

Tatchell says on LinkedIn she is “delighted” to join the EBRD “and to have the honour of leading such a talented and highly respected business… I’m looking forward to building upon all the successes achieved over the many years by Rudolf Putz and the TFP team.”

Beginning her career at Chase Manhattan Bank, Tatchell later held senior trade roles at HSBC and Barclays, finishing her stint there as head of innovation for trade and working capital.

In 2017 Tatchell founded Halotrade, a supply chain finance fintech, which she left in January 2023 to become head of business development, Emea banking, at analytics provider Coalition Greenwich.

Between 1999 and 2007 took a break from banking and operated a hotel in the Scottish Highlands.

Putz has led the EBRD’s trade business since joining from Crédit Agricole in August 2000. While leaving EBRD just shy of a quarter century in the role, he tells GTR he is far from retiring.

“I really enjoyed being part of the international trade finance community and working with so many talented and experienced business partners and my colleagues at the EBRD,” he says.

“In June, I will reach my mandatory retirement age at the EBRD and hand over the leadership of EBRD’s TFP to my successor Shona Tatchell; I am sure that our business partners and clients will benefit from Shona’s high experience in financing trade and sustainable supply chains.”

“However, since I still enjoy working and still feel by far too young to retire, you may soon see me back in business, contributing to the further development of trade and trade finance in emerging markets.”