The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has provided a US$30mn loan to Mongolian cashmere producer Gobi, which the company will use to buy raw cashmere from herders and for processing the wool in a new facility to be built near Ulaanbaatar. Raw cashmere is Mongolia's third-biggest export, and growing demand for the product – used for ...

