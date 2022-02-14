Related News

MonetaGo’s hiring spree continues apace with the appointment of Mark Borton to the newly created role of managing director, Australia and New Zealand, effective immediately.

Based in Sydney, Borton joins the financial technology solutions provider following 11 years at National Australia Bank, where he held the dual roles of head of transactional and trade sales Asia, and head of trade and working capital product.

His professional experience also includes three years with the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, where he was trade and receivables finance product head within the working capital team, and 25 years at Standard Chartered, most recently as regional head of trade and cash management services, Hong Kong and Northeast Asia.

He is a former member of the board of directors at the Bankers Association for Finance and Trade (Baft) where he also co-chaired the Baft Asia Council, and has previously served as chair of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Australia Banking Committee, where he was involved in the ICC’s work on trade digitisation rules.

Welcoming Borton to the role, Jesse Chenard, CEO and founder of MonetaGo, says: “Mark is well known in the industry, having represented all of the banks he has worked for in various capacities at the ICC. His solid on-the-ground knowledge of the region gives him unique insights into how outdated, paper-based processes are holding back trade. He’s exceptionally well-placed to drive our work to prevent fraud in trade finance, and we’re thrilled to have him on board.”

“Joining MonetaGo provides an exciting new avenue to work on applying digital technologies to solve problems in trade finance,” adds Borton. “I’m looking forward to applying a personal passion around the digitalisation of trade finance to bring about opportunities for banks, non-banks and businesses to gain increased financing as well as reduce risk.”

The is the latest in a series of big hires for MonetaGo as it rolls out its trade finance fraud prevention solution around the world. Earlier this month, the company announced it would be bringing in Oswald Kuyler, currently managing director of the ICC’s Digital Standards Initiative, as head of strategy for Europe. This followed the appointment in January of former R3 partner manager Munetoshi Yamada as managing director of its newly opened Japanese operations, while last year it named Sunil Senapati, formerly of Bolero, as its head of business development for Asia Pacific.