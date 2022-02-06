Related News

Analysis: Tackling ‘functional equivalence’ to make MLETR work in Germany

MonetaGo expands into Japan, hires former R3 exec to lead operations

How the legal entity identifier can help build the foundations for the future of trade

Five topics that shaped trade finance in 2021

Exclusive: ICC targets digital trade legal reform in 100 countries with industry-wide board

Financial technology solutions provider MonetaGo has appointed Oswald Kuyler to the newly created role of head of strategy for Europe, effective March 1, GTR can reveal.

Kuyler joins MonetaGo from the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC)’s Digital Standards Initiative (DSI), which he has led since it was established in September 2020. During his time at the DSI, Kuyler has been instrumental in bringing together participants from across the global trade ecosystem to facilitate interoperability and drive progress in trade and trade finance digitalisation.

Prior to this, he spent seven years at mining giant BHP, where he last held the position of head of data strategy, leading a number of initiatives covering blockchain technologies, electronic documentation in trade finance, data analytics and process automation.

In his new role, which will see him move from Singapore to the UK, Kuyler will lead MonetaGo’s expansion into Europe, spearheading the company’s growth in the region and bringing together European, UK and global institutions to combat financial fraud and overcome paper-based manual document workflow inefficiencies.

“We are on a mission to enable the financial ecosystem to effectively service more customers – accelerated by increasing the productivity of financial workflows and drastically reducing risks. It is a privilege to join a company where I know the work we do every day will make a difference to so many,” says Kuyler.

“MonetaGo’s global momentum is driven by our focus on partnerships across the trade ecosystem,” adds Jesse Chenard, CEO and founder of MonetaGo. “As we continue to work with key international organisations and associations to provide a universal, standardised deduplication utility that will safeguard trade finance, Oswald’s proven ability as a convener, thought leader and digitalisation advocate will be invaluable.”

In addition to his new position at MonetaGo, Kuyler will take up the newly created role of advisor to the ICC DSI governance board, providing guidance on the execution of the initiative’s five-year strategic plan. He will also work with ICC UK in its mission to drive digital trade.

“Oswald hit the ground running from day one in his tenure as managing director of the ICC DSI and leaves his executive role later this month having built the foundations needed to achieve digitalisation across the full value chain,” says John Denton, ICC secretary general. “I thank Oswald for his tremendous contribution to our work on this vital agenda and look forward to working with him in his new advisory capacity.”

The ICC says that it has put in place a succession plan to ensure a seamless leadership transition and prime the initiative’s operating structure for the execution of its five-year plan, adding that it will open a recruitment process to seek Kuyler’s replacement in the coming days.

This is the latest in a series of new hires for MonetaGo as the company rolls out its fraud prevention solutions to banks and traditional financiers, as well as non-bank financial institutions, fintechs and trade finance funds worldwide. In January this year, it brought in former R3 partner manager Munetoshi Yamada as managing director of its newly opened Japanese operations, while last year it appointed Sunil Senapati, formerly of Bolero, as its head of business development for Asia Pacific.