MonetaGo, a fintech company that provides digital fraud prevention solutions, has hired Sunil Senapati as its head of business development for Asia Pacific (Apac), effective today.

Senapati joins from Bolero, where he has served as director of trade finance, Apac, since 2018. Prior to that, he was Oracle’s regional business manager for Asean, where he led its cloud solutions, providing software-as-a-service and platform as a service to enterprises in Asia. He previously participated in a wide range of initiatives covering large-scale transformation, infrastructure projects, system integration, consulting and strategic outsourcing.

His CV includes spells with Maersk, HCL and Tech Mahindra, and he has worked extensively in the Asean countries, as well as India, China and Australia, servicing customers across the technology, logistics, banking and financial services sectors.

In his new role, based out of MonetaGo’s Singapore office, he will be tasked with spearheading company partnerships in the region with top banks and industry leaders, with a particular focus on Singapore’s burgeoning fintech sector.

“As the world’s leading trade fraud prevention firm, MonetaGo provides the solutions that trade finance has been looking for,” says Senapati. “Its industry-first solutions enable banks and businesses in Singapore and beyond to make trade finance more secure. Having worked in technology for almost 20 years, I am a firm believer in the potential of the company and its strategy, and look forward to working with the Singapore team to expand MonetaGo’s offering.”

Welcoming Senapati to the role, Neil Shonhard, the company’s managing director for Asia Pacific, says: There’s no better time to be working in fintech and trade finance in Singapore and the expansion of our Asia Pacific operation is testament to the strength of the service MonetaGo provides. The sector’s growth is exponential, and MonetaGo is proud to be part of that growth. Sunil’s industry expertise will be invaluable as we expand, both within Apac and internationally.”

Bolero is yet to announce Senapati’s replacement.