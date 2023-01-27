Related News

Global insurance broker Marsh has named Rob Perry as UK chief executive of credit specialties.

Perry replaces Matthew Strong, who is leaving to join broker Howden as managing director of credit and political risks for Howden CAP.

In addition to his new position, Perry will continue in his role as global political risk and structured credit leader, which he took on in July 2022. He now reports to both Dominic Samengo-Turner, UK chief executive of Marsh Specialty, and Nick Robson, global leader of credit specialties.

Previously, Perry was Asia credit specialties leader, and before joining the broker in 2016, he spent 20 years at WTW.

In his new role, Perry will oversee the development of credit specialties’ risk and insurance services and solutions for UK clients and international clients using the London insurance market, the broker says.

Robson says that Perry’s “extensive global experience” will aid clients at a time when geopolitical and economic risks are making investment strategies more complex.

The UK credit specialties team “is exceptionally well placed to support clients to achieve sales growth, investment and capital management goals through its market leading services and solutions”, Perry adds.