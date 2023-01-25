Related News

WTW brings in head of global financial solutions

Key shipping routes at risk from climate change disruption, report finds

WTW expands Spain team with four new hires from Aon

Marsh appoints global political risk and structured credit chief

Miller expands credit and political risks team

Insurance broker Howden has brought in former Marsh executive Matthew Strong as managing director of credit and political risks for Howden CAP, its specialist capital and insurance arm.

Before moving to Howden, Strong was credit specialties chief executive for the UK and Ireland at Marsh, after joining the broker in 2019. Previously, he spent over 15 years with JLT in various senior positions, including chief executive of credit, political and security risks.

Strong will start his London-based role once he has fulfilled his contractual obligations to Marsh. He will also be a member of Howden CAP’s executive committee.

“We are delighted that Matt has chosen to join Howden CAP,” says Mary O’Connor, Howden CAP chief executive. “His combination of leadership, expertise and global outlook will support our ambitious plans to become the market leader in capital and insurance solutions.”

Howden CAP deputy chief executive Drew Wardrope says that Strong’s “broad, international experience in credit, political and security risks will be vital” as the firm advises clients on capital solutions in a challenging macroeconomic environment.

Alongside credit and political risks, Howden CAP covers insurance for M&A transactions, tax and contingent risks, and surety.