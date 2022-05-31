Related News

Insurance broker Marsh has tapped Rob Perry to be its new global political risk and structured credit leader, effective July 1.

Perry will relocate to London from Singapore, where he has been Asia credit specialties leader since 2019.

Reporting to global leader for credit specialties Nick Robson, Perry is tasked with developing Marsh’s political risk and structured credit offering globally and will work closely with the broker’s regional leaders.

Perry’s 30-year career in the political risk and structured credit insurance market includes some 20 years at Willis Towers Watson.

Robson says: “Rob is an exceptional leader and his extensive international experience will help us to strengthen and grow the capabilities of our global team to deliver credit, performance and country risk solutions to our clients in all regions of the world.”