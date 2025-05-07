Related News

Leroy Almeida has moved to insurance broker Marsh to head up its political risk and structured credit department in the Middle East and North Africa.

Almeida joins from Incomlend, where he spent four months as its head of risk. Almeida has a strong experience base in trade credit insurance, having also spent eight and a half years at Markel International in Mena trade credit roles and nine years at Orient Insurance covering the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman.

Almeida tells GTR his responsibilities will involve advising clients on political risk and structured credit insurance solutions and designing bespoke programmes to support trade and financing activities.

“In addition to this,” Almeida says, “I am also collaborating closely with colleagues across Mena, the UK and globally, as well as vital stakeholders, to ensure that our clients receive the most effective and comprehensive risk management solutions available.

“This collaborative approach enables Marsh to deliver integrated risk management solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients.”

He remains based in Dubai.