Liberty Specialty Markets (LSM) has hired Jesse van Cleef to head up its new multi-buyer trade credit (MBTC) product in Europe and the UK.

LSM’s financial risk solutions (FRS) unit is launching MBTC in the two markets after offering it in North America since 2019.

Van Cleef takes on the newly-created role of head of MBTC Europe and joins from global credit insurer Atradius, where he spent 16 years, most recently as regional director for special products.

Van Cleef will remain based in Amsterdam and reports to Alexandra Paton, head of Continental Europe for FRS.

“We created this new role as part of our growth strategy for this product,” Paton says. “Jesse’s experience and knowledge will be invaluable in supporting us to grow our portfolio” and “make him the perfect leader to drive this stage of our development”, Paton adds.

Paul Kunzer, LSM’s head of MBTC, says: “We’re thrilled to bring Jesse on board to expand our MBTC capabilities to the European and London markets. With Jesse leading the way, we look forward to building a strong team and business in the region.”