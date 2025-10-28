Kroeker appointed chief executive of Mitigram

Trade finance platform Mitigram has named Joshua Kroeker as its chief executive and announced the departure of previous leader Pedram Tadayon.

Kroeker (pictured) joined Mitigram in early 2024 as head of Asia and later became chief product officer. The fintech said he “brings a wealth of international experience and a distinguished record in advancing trade finance digitalisation through emerging technologies and bank collaboration” through previous roles at Contour and HSBC.

“As we stand at a critical juncture for our company and the trade finance industry, we have a unique opportunity to redefine our path and boldly expand into new markets and segments,” Kroeker said in a statement. “By empowering our clients with innovative tools and seamless collaboration, we can build a stronger and more connected ecosystem.”

Tony Sepandian has taken over as the Stockholm-headquartered fintech’s chief operating officer, while remaining as chief financial officer.

Mitigram said it “mutually agreed” to conclude Tadayon’s tenure “following the successful completion of a focused transformation mandate”.

Tadayon became chief executive in May last year and Mitigram said during that time he “led a decisive program of cost optimisation, organisational restructuring and strategic repositioning, establishing a scalable foundation for Mitigram’s next growth phase”.

“With this strategic groundwork now completed, Pedram has chosen to pursue new opportunities, while remaining a strong supporter of Mitigram’s future success.”

Founded in 2014, Mitigram provides digital trade solutions to financial institutions and corporates, and is backed by Nordic institutional investors including Moor Holding. It said it facilitated US$41bn of transactions last year.

Kaj Hed, the fintech’s chairman, said: “I am proud of the progress we’ve achieved in stabilising and repositioning Mitigram. The company is now built for scale, and I look forward to watching the next chapter of its growth take shape.”