Related News

HSBC hires new commercial banking head for Mena and Turkey

HSBC’s Blyth takes on new sustainability role

HSBC rolls out first sustainability-linked trade finance deal in Hong Kong

RCEP to accelerate regionalisation of trade, as Asian importers eye markets closer to home

ADIB hires global transaction banking head

HSBC has appointed Syed Imtiaz Hussain as regional head of product and propositions, global trade and receivables finance (GTRF), for the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (Menat).

Hussain has been with the bank since 2015, and moves to Dubai from his previous London-based position of head of financial institutions and public sector for Europe and Africa to take up the new role.

He replaces Jason Barrass, who left the bank last year, and now reports to Sunil Veetil, regional head of GTRF for Menat.

This is the second senior move into the region for HSBC so far this year. Earlier this month, the bank’s regional head of global trade and receivables finance for North America, Patricia Gomes, joined the Menat business as regional head of commercial banking.