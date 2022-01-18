Related News

HSBC has appointed Patricia Gomes as regional head of commercial banking for the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (Menat).

Based in Dubai, Gomes takes over the role from Daniel Howlett, who is currently working with her during the transition process. She joins the Menat business from North America, where she was most recently regional head of global trade and receivables finance. She has been with HSBC since 2004 and has worked in roles in London, Hong Kong and New York.

In a statement, the bank says that in her new position Gomes will be tasked with “developing HSBC’s international client base and connecting Menat businesses to growth opportunities around the world”.

HSBC is yet to announce Howlett’s next steps.