Falcon Group has appointed Mark Wood as head of digitisation, as the company looks to accelerate its use of technology in the face of rising demand for inventory management solutions.

Prior to joining Falcon, Wood spent three years at TradeIX, the blockchain startup that operates the Marco Polo network, working in new business and customer success. He has also been head of client services at supply chain finance provider Taulia and vice-president at fintech software company Trintech.

The newly created role is based in London but has a global remit. Falcon says Wood will be responsible for growing its technology platform, reporting to group chairman and founder Kamel Alzarka.

London-headquartered Falcon says it is currently signing up growing numbers of clients for inventory management solutions, as companies look to move away from just-in-time supply chain strategies to “just-in-case” models that require more buffer stock.

In response, Wood says the company is looking to use technology to ensure that rising demand can be met.

“The stages of digitisation Falcon are about to enter will enable significant upscale in volumes meeting the heavy demand of corporates seeking additional supply chain optimisation,” he says.

Alzarka adds that the company plans to “continue to invest heavily in the future and technology”.

Woods’ appointment is the latest in a series of new hires by Falcon. The company announced earlier in October that two US-based directors of business development, Bob Belshaw and Jennifer de Melo, had joined from BNP Paribas and PrimeRevenue respectively.

In June, Falcon appointed former Citi global trade head John Ahearn as chief executive for the Americas and group vice-chairman, and at the start of the year made three senior hires across its operations in Asia and the Middle East.