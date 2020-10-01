Related News

Falcon Group, a provider of inventory management solutions, has appointed Bob Belshaw and Jennifer de Melo as directors of business development in the US, as it grows its new unit in the North American country.

De Melo joins from a nine-year stint at supply chain finance platform PrimeRevenue, where she most recently held the role of global director of funding. She has also worked at GE Capital and electrical supplier Gexpro in sales and account management respectively.

Commenting on the role, de Melo says: “I’m really excited about the future of Falcon in America. As supply chains continue to evolve and are now transitioning from globalisation to localisation, never have solutions around inventory been so critical to so many corporates around the world.”

Meanwhile, Belshaw moves from BNP Paribas, where he was director of global trade solutions for seven years. Before this, he held the role of senior vice-president of business development at GE Trade Services, where he was responsible for sales and marketing of the company’s supply chain finance offering.

Belshaw says: “Falcon is providing a critical solution at a critical time. Supply chains are adjusting to not only just in time, but just in case situations. It’s great to be joining the team at such an early stage of their establishment in the Americas.”

Belshaw is based in Pennsylvania and de Melo is in Atlanta, with both new hires reporting to John Ahearn, Americas CEO and group vice-chairman.

Ahearn assumed his newly created position mid-year, having retired from his role as Citi’s chairman of trade after 16 years at the bank. He was previously global head of trade and treasury solutions (TTS).

Ahearn is responsible for leading the group’s expansion into the Americas, which includes building out a US team to deliver Falcon’s growth plans.

Commenting on the new hires, Ahearn says: “I couldn’t be more delighted Jennifer and Bob have chosen to join Falcon. Both are highly experienced industry veterans. Their expertise and understanding of supply chains and inventory will be instrumental in supporting business growth as we experience a significant rise in enquiries from US corporates for inventory management solutions.”

Elsewhere, Falcon has appointed Andy Palmer as an advisory board member. Palmer has held senior roles in the automotive sector, including serving as chief operating officer of Nissan and president and group CEO of Aston Martin.