Inventory finance platform Supply@Me is attempting to boost its UK growth with the appointment of Nicola Bonini, a former Bank Leumi and ABN Amro executive, as head of origination. 

London-based Bonini joins from Bank Leumi, where she most recently held the position of relationship manager – her second stint at the Israeli lender after spending seven years as vice president and head of commercial finance. 

She has also held director roles in brief spells at ABN Amro and Falcon Group, and spent nearly three years as a relationship director at BNP Paribas. 

Bonini is expected to take a leading role in business development, as well as client onboarding and retention, with the aim of building out Supply@Me’s “strong pipeline of new business in the UK market”, a spokesperson says. The company tells GTR its UK and international pipeline is worth around £1.5bn. 

In a statement upon her appointment, Bonini says its “unique model… is quickly making waves in the inventory monetisation space”. 

Supply@Me provides a platform enabling companies to sell inventory, boosting working capital. It says it does not provide the service to companies in financial difficulty or with inventory they are struggling to sell. 

According to Bonini, demand is growing among UK companies seeking to recover from the impact of the pandemic by “adapt[ing] their business to meet the new environment”. 

“One of the necessary factors to enable any business change is access to cash. Supply@Me’s unique inventory monetisation model solves this requirement, by supporting viable firms that would otherwise have their liquidity tied up in their stock,” she says. 

Bonini’s appointment follows the arrival of Mark Kavanagh as group head of operations and transformation, Alice Buxton as group head of people, and Amy Benning as group chief financial officer. 