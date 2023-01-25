Related News

Inventory management and financing provider Falcon Group has appointed Simon Phillips as global head of sales, a UK-based role. 

Phillips joins following a 12-year stint as vice-president at Capgemini, where he headed up the consultancy giant’s UK private sector business unit and, most recently, was tasked with setting and executing a market plan for tax authority HMRC. He previously held senior leadership positions at Tata Group, Atos and KPMG. 

In his new role, London-based Phillips reports to Falcon Group chief executive Kamel Alzarka, who says the appointment will help the company “expand our client base and global footprint”. 

Phillips adds that inventory, supply chain and working asset solutions are “compelling for any large corporate who wishes to achieve the benefits of a truly off-balance sheet inventory solution or take advantage of a zero-commitment asset-as-a-service investment solution”. 

Falcon Group previously told GTR that demand for solutions boosting supply chain resilience has soared since early 2020, when disruption to ports and seaborne trade routes drove up shipping costs and prompted an increase in delayed journeys. 

The company also announced this month it has appointed Daniel Howlett, Johan de Nysschen and Michael Dietz as non-executive directors, with the latter two also joining its advisory board. 