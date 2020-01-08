Falcon Group, a provider of inventory management solutions, has named three senior managers in Asia and the Middle East as it seeks to bolster leadership and new business in the regions.

Farrukh Siddiqui (pictured) has taken on the role of managing director, effective this month. Based in Dubai, he is responsible for expanding the direct large corporate client base in the region. He comes to the company following 14 years at JP Morgan.

Also in Dubai, Sonam Kapadia has been brought in as managing director responsible for developing financial institutions, asset managers and PEI funds. His previous experience includes four years as head of GTB solutions and advisory for Emea at First Abu Dhabi Bank, just under two years as head of trade finance for Mena at the National Bank of Abu Dhabi, and 10 years as head of trade finance for Mena at JP Morgan.

Meanwhile, Farooq Siddiqi has been brought in as CEO of Southeast Asia, a role he took on in November. Based in Singapore, he holds responsibility for the entire Falcon Asia Pacific region. He joins the company following over 19 years at Standard Chartered, where he most recently held the role of global head of trade finance.

All three roles report directly to the group chairman, Kamel Alzarka.