Crédit Agricole has promoted Javier Sanchez-Asiain to the position of global head of global trade finance.

Sanchez-Asiain made the move to Paris in January from London, where was head of the UK international trade and transaction banking team.

He replaces Naeem Khan, who is moving to another position within the French lender.

Sanchez-Asiain, who has been with Crédit Agricole since 1997, reports to Laurent Chenain, global head of international trade and transaction banking. His role will include managing the bank’s global origination and structuring team of around 120 staff.

“We count on Javier to increase our footprint as our clients’ trusted partner, in their local, regional and international trade needs from flow to tailor made solutions,” says Chenain.

“Javier will focus on two main challenges: pursuing our strategic and transformative digitalisation and enhancing the role we play in financing the energy transition. Global trade finance is supporting and will continue to accompany its clients in their sustainable journey with customised ESG-linked solutions.”