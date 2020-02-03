Amber Beverage Group (ABG) has secured a €27mn loan facility with Credit Suisse, as the Luxembourg-based drinks firm looks to export to new markets.

Speaking about the two-year loan, which will be used to boost its working capital, the firm’s CFO Jekaterina Stuge says: “The boost from Credit Suisse will help us to consolidate our cash flow from Australia, the UK, and Austria within one cash pool,” adding “it will allow us to benefit from more flexible cash flow management options, as all of our companies have a different working capital cycle”.

Stuge tells GTR that the financing will also help it expand abroad: “The company’s core markets are currently Italy, Spain, Portugal, Canada. But the money from Credit Suisse will help us grow our exports in new markets, such as in Germany and France.” She says it will do this by “providing credit limits to new clients in line with market requirements”.

The producer, distributor, logistics provider and retailer of beverages exports to over 70 markets globally. While its headquarters are in Luxembourg, ABG also has production and distribution companies in Russia, the UK, Austria, Australia and the Baltics.