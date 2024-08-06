Related News

BASF puts China suppliers on Deutsche Bank sustainability-linked payables solution

Ukraine and UK sign defence export finance and nuclear supply deals

IFC and Deutsche Bank to support African trade finance with new facility

Olam Agri closes US$550mn revolving credit facility

Swift signs up major banks to AI fraud prevention pilots

Re/insurance broker Miller has furthered efforts to expand in Asia with the appointment of a Singapore-based head of credit and political risk insurance for the continent. 

Edward Cheak joins Miller after over seven years at credit and political risk insurance (CPRI) broker Texel, also a Singapore-based role. 

Prior to that post, Cheak spent two years as a risk management consultant at KPMG, and has also held risk management and analysis roles at Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse and Schroders. 

Miller says his arrival is expected to help expand the independent specialist broker’s offering in Singapore and other Asian markets.  

It follows recent hires in Japan, including last month’s appointment of Kazuhiko Shinkai as head of non-marine strategy for the country, and the June hire of Tokinori Kono as head of non-marine broking. 

Asia head Ron Whyte says Cheak’s “specialist understanding of the CPRI market [means] he will be a huge asset to the Miller offering as we continue to expand our presence and deepen our capabilities in Singapore and across the wider Asian marketplace”. 

Cheak is expected to work closely with London-based CPRI head Benjamin Gibbons, the company adds. 