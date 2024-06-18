Related News

Credit and political risk insurance broker WTW has promoted Todd Lynady to regional head of financial solutions North America.

In the role, he is responsible for management of the trade credit and political risk North America teams, ensuring the company’s growth strategy is implemented with disciplined sales planning and process in the region, a spokesperson tells GTR.

He reports to Evan Freely, global head of financial solutions. Reporting to him are head of trade credit Salvatore Garry and head of political risks Laura Burns. Garry is also newly promoted from his previous role as head of USA East region. Lynady describes the new team as a “significant restructuring of the financial solutions team in North America” in a LinkedIn post.

He succeeds Scott Ettien, who has retired.

Lynady was previously multinational trade credit leader at WTW, having joined the company from trade finance fintech LiquidX in 2023. He has been an advisory board member for the International Trade and Forfaiting Association (ITFA) Americas since 2022. He has previously held senior roles at Allianz Trade, Atradius, GE Commercial Finance and Zurich.

Freely says of the promotion: “The US and Canadian market for credit and political risk insurance continues to grow and innovate. WTW is committed to scaling our credit and political risk operations in this region to ensure we continue to offer our clients the industry’s highest level of service and advice.

“Todd’s proven track record in underwriting, distribution and team management make him an ideal choice to lead our financial solutions team for North America.”

The announcement coincides with WTW’s recent hire of Claudia Rost as global head of alternative credit, also reporting to Freely.