Insurance broker Tysers has hired Will Day-Robinson as a director in its credit and political risks team.

Day-Robinson has made the move from Gallagher, where he was director in the structured credit and political risk team. Prior to joining Gallagher in 2018, he spent just over five years as a trade credit and political risk broker at CLP Insurance.

At Tysers, Day-Robinson is tasked with expanding co-operation with existing clients and bringing new structured credit insurance clients into the business. He began in the role earlier this month and reports to John Lentaigne, global head of credit and political risks.

“We’re delighted to be expanding our team to meet the needs of our growing and diversified client base,” Lentaigne says.

“Will has strong expertise and experience across the spectrum of asset classes insured in the market, as well as a proven track record of developing clients. He will be a valuable asset as we push for growth, whilst maintaining the high levels of service our clients have come to expect from the team here at Tysers.”