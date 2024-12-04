Related News

Law firm Troutman Pepper has hired Pete Jeydel as a partner in Washington, DC, where he will lead its sanctions and trade controls practice.

Jeydel has over a decade of experience in the legal profession. He joins the firm from Steptoe, where he spent eight years as an associate and four years as of council.

His practice focuses on US export controls, economic sanctions and related regulations, including export administration restrictions, nuclear export controls and arms trafficking laws.

“Pete’s deep understanding of export controls and sanctions, and other emerging regulatory regimes at the intersection of trade and national security, makes him an invaluable addition to our team,” says John West, chair of Troutman Pepper’s business litigation department.

“Adding this experience within our white collar and government investigations practice will greatly benefit our clients that are facing more and more complex regulatory and enforcement challenges in their global operations. Pete has a remarkable ability to simplify for clients how to think about these often daunting, technical, and frequently quite sensitive national security regulatory issues.”

Jeydel says he joins the firm at an “opportune moment”, given the upcoming change of administration in the US. The incoming Trump presidency has promised to take a hard line on international trade, suggesting that it will enact tariffs of between 10% and 20% on all goods imported into the US, with higher tariffs on large trading partners including China and Mexico.

“Bringing to the table my experience in international trade and national security regulation will enhance the full-spectrum compliance, transactional, and enforcement services we offer to our clients with exposure to these complex regulatory risks,” Jeydel adds.

Troutman Pepper is not alone in expanding its sanctions team. Earlier this week, US-based law firm Hughes Hubbard announced it has hired Jeremy Paner as a partner to counsel clients on trade sanctions and national security matters.