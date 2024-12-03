Related News

Law firm Hughes Hubbard has hired Jeremey Paner as a partner in Washington, DC, effective immediately.

With nearly two decades of experience at private law firms and the US government’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), Paner will counsel clients on matters related to trade sanctions and national security.

He has previously advised companies in a variety of sectors including finance and cryptocurrency, heavy equipment, mining, freight forwarding, consumer goods, automotive and defence.

Paner makes the move from Squire Patton Boggs, where he served as principal for a little over three years.

Prior to this, he held senior roles at various firms including, Ferrari & Associates, Holland & Hart and Navigant.

He also worked for six years as a lead sanctions investigator at OFAC, the US’ economic sanctions enforcement body, where he managed sensitive and complex investigations of Iranian financial institutions.

“In today’s geopolitical landscape, trade sanctions compliance has become an increasingly complex issue for organisations across a variety of different sectors,” says Neil Oxford, chair of Hughes Hubbard. “Jeremy’s in-depth experience with these matters, both as a former US government official and longtime attorney in private practice, will be invaluable to our clients as they look to navigate this fast-changing environment.”

Paner says he joins Hughes Hubbard at a “pivotal moment” for trade sanctions law and compliance.

“I look forward to collaborating with the firm’s high-calibre attorneys to better serve clients and further develop my practice,” he adds.

Paner will work within the Hughes Hubbard’s sanctions, export controls and anti-money laundering practice, which broadly advises clients on compliance matters in the US and European Union.