Tradewind, a provider of trade finance, has appointed Derek Binns as vice-president of sales for Europe.

Binns moves from Primadollar, an alternative trade finance provider, where he worked in new business development. He also previously held the role of international trade advisor to the UK government’s Department for International Trade. He continues to be a non-executive director at Aimondo, an artificial intelligence (AI) company specialising in e-commerce.

In his new role, he will focus on supporting Tradewind’s client base across Europe, with a concentration on countries where major buyers are already established, reveals a statement by the firm.

Binns will “leverage his background in supply chain and e-commerce retail to better serve Tradewind’s European clients. He plans to apply his knowledge and experience in AI and SaaS to help Tradewind further digitise and automate its solutions to meet the requirements of clients in today’s increasingly digital and platform-based global trading environment,” it reads.

He will report to Klarissa Blatnik, regional CEO of Europe.

Earlier this year, Tradewind hired a new vice-president of sales in New York. Emilio Estevez joined the company from his role as director of business development at UK-based alternative trade financier Stenn International.